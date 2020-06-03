All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Ford Parkway Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Ford Parkway Apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:13 AM

Ford Parkway Apartments

1912 Ford Pkwy · (240) 434-0130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1924-06 · Avail. now

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ford Parkway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
carpet
range
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the fashionable Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America, Ford Parkway Apartments offers one-bedroom units featuring generous closets, built-in shelving, updated appliances, and an abundance of natural light. In addition, there are on-site laundry facilities for your convenience.\nFord Parkway Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing straightforward access to anywhere in the Twin Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ford Parkway Apartments have any available units?
Ford Parkway Apartments has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Ford Parkway Apartments have?
Some of Ford Parkway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ford Parkway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ford Parkway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ford Parkway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ford Parkway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ford Parkway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ford Parkway Apartments offers parking.
Does Ford Parkway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ford Parkway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ford Parkway Apartments have a pool?
No, Ford Parkway Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ford Parkway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ford Parkway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ford Parkway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ford Parkway Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ford Parkway Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity