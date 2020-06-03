Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator carpet range air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry internet access

Located in the fashionable Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America, Ford Parkway Apartments offers one-bedroom units featuring generous closets, built-in shelving, updated appliances, and an abundance of natural light. In addition, there are on-site laundry facilities for your convenience.

Ford Parkway Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing straightforward access to anywhere in the Twin Cities.