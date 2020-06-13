All apartments in Minneapolis
823 Russell Ave N
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

823 Russell Ave N

823 North Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

823 North Russell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Russell Ave N have any available units?
823 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 823 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
823 Russell Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 823 Russell Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 823 Russell Ave N offer parking?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

