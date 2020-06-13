Rent Calculator
823 Russell Ave N
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 1
823 Russell Ave N
823 North Russell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
823 North Russell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay
recently renovated
stainless steel
recently renovated
stainless steel
accepts section 8
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 823 Russell Ave N have any available units?
823 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 823 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
823 Russell Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 823 Russell Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 823 Russell Ave N offer parking?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Russell Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Russell Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
