747 Buchanan Street Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage coffee bar refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

4-bedroom, 2 bath home in NE. New flooring and paint, in great shape. Perfect for grad students and adjunct professors. Next to rapid transit, 35W, U of M, multiple brew-pubs and coffee shops.