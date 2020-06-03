All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

747 Buchanan Street Northeast

747 Northeast Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

747 Northeast Buchanan Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4-bedroom, 2 bath home in NE. New flooring and paint, in great shape. Perfect for grad students and adjunct professors. Next to rapid transit, 35W, U of M, multiple brew-pubs and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have any available units?
747 Buchanan Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have?
Some of 747 Buchanan Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Buchanan Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
747 Buchanan Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Buchanan Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Buchanan Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Buchanan Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

