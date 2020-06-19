All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2831 S 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2831 S 8th St
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:38 PM

2831 S 8th St

2831 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2831 South 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2 Bed/1 Bath main level duplex has a nice kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious layout. With a den off the master bedroom this unit also has a second bedroom. There is a laundry in the lower level and a detached 1 car garage available for parking. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care (for a $100 discount on the rent). Located nearby excellent shopping and restaurants, the home is close to major transportation routes as well as Augsburg and U of M. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 S 8th St have any available units?
2831 S 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2831 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2831 S 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 S 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 2831 S 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2831 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 2831 S 8th St offers parking.
Does 2831 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 S 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 2831 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2831 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2831 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 S 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2831 S 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University