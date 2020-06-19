2831 S 8th St

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2 Bed/1 Bath main level duplex has a nice kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious layout. With a den off the master bedroom this unit also has a second bedroom. There is a laundry in the lower level and a detached 1 car garage available for parking. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care (for a $100 discount on the rent). Located nearby excellent shopping and restaurants, the home is close to major transportation routes as well as Augsburg and U of M. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery