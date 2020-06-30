100 2nd Street SE

Amenities

Luxurious, fully-furnished and tastefully decorated 2BR condo in the middle of St Anthony Main ready for immediate move-in. Unit features large living room and balcony facing the Mississippi, spacious master suite also faces the riverfront. Building exterior and common areas have recently been remodeled and updated, which include community room, large lawn, patio, and pool. Winslow house is located on the East Bank between the Stone Arch Bridge and the Hennepin Ave Bridge, within walking distance of all St Anthony Main has to offer. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.