8229 Penrod St

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent!

Amenities:

• Bungalow

• Freshly painted

Requirements:

• No evictions

• No landlord/ tenant judgements

• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

• No collection accounts

• No active bankruptcies

• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in

• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

• $1,200.00 security deposit

• $30 application fee

Income Requirements:

• Household income – $2,625.00 or more per month

• Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply



Disclaimer- please note that there are no appliances included with this property. Only the amenities listed above are the amenities that are included with this rental property.



Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing



