Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8229 Penrod St

8229 Penrod Street · (313) 444-3037
Location

8229 Penrod Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8229 Penrod St · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
8229 Penrod, Detroit - 8229 Penrod, Detroit
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent!
Amenities:
• Bungalow
• Freshly painted
Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgements
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• $1,200.00 security deposit
• $30 application fee
Income Requirements:
• Household income – $2,625.00 or more per month
• Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply

Disclaimer- please note that there are no appliances included with this property. Only the amenities listed above are the amenities that are included with this rental property.

Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5895416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 Penrod St have any available units?
8229 Penrod St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 8229 Penrod St currently offering any rent specials?
8229 Penrod St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 Penrod St pet-friendly?
No, 8229 Penrod St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 8229 Penrod St offer parking?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not offer parking.
Does 8229 Penrod St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 Penrod St have a pool?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not have a pool.
Does 8229 Penrod St have accessible units?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 Penrod St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8229 Penrod St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8229 Penrod St does not have units with air conditioning.
