Detroit, MI
4834 Commonwealth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4834 Commonwealth

4834 Commonwealth St · (313) 413-1817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4834 Commonwealth St, Detroit, MI 48208
Jeffries

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
DOWNTOWN/WOODBRIDGE: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper flat (apartment) in historic Woodbridge neighborhood. One block away from Wayne State University. The property boasts original hardwood floors, 20 ft. ceilings, a private, covered front & back porches. comes with all appliances included. Private laundry inside basement, with lots of room for storage. The fenced yard includes a small deck. Free Street Parking.

NOTE: 4830 & 4834 Commonwealth are upper & lower flats in same unit. New pictures of inside of 4834 Commonwealth will be posted as soon as the current 'refresh' is completed (approx. 6/15/2020). Meanwhile, photos displayed are of the downstairs flat at 4830 Commonwealth.
Stay in Historic Woodbridge, one of Midtown Detroit's trendiest neighborhoods. Woodbridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. 4 Woodbridge is notable for being an intact neighborhood within walking or biking distance of Detroit's Downtown, Midtown, New Center, and Corktown neighborhood. Minutes away from Wayne State University, College for Creative Studies, Detroit Institute of Art and Detroit's Cultural Center, Henry Ford Hospital and Motor City Casino. A short drive to theaters in New Center (Fisher Theater) and to downtown entertainment venues such as the renowned Fox Theater, Detroit Opera House, Motown Museum, Music Hall, MGM and Greektown Casinos, Ford Field and Comerica Park. The property, in close proximity to all major freeways, is ideal for your corporate renters or medical students or other long-term visitors to Detroit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Commonwealth have any available units?
4834 Commonwealth has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 Commonwealth have?
Some of 4834 Commonwealth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 4834 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 4834 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 4834 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 4834 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 4834 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 4834 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
