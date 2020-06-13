/
/
allen park
157 Apartments for rent in Allen Park, MI📍
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
7311 PARK Avenue
7311 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,350
1272 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 1272 SQ FT OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ALLEN PARK. COMPLETELY RE DOE. NEXT TO THE BUILDING IS PUBLIC PARKING. 2 ADDITIONAL SPOT BEHIND BUILDING, STREET PARKING IN FRONT. FORMALLY A ACCOUNTING AND TAX PRE BUSINESS.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
8449 PARK Avenue
8449 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$800
650 sqft
Start your own business in this great location. Small office formally used as medical office. Great for any small office ie. accounting firm, lawyer, or any medical field.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Results within 1 mile of Allen Park
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17628 COLGATE Street
17628 Colgate Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
904 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with updated bath, living room combination with dining area. Freshly painted thru out with new flooring thru out! Updated kitchen with stove,refrigerator,dryer and washer. Fenced yard with 2 car garage.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
Southgate
1 Unit Available
14745 NORTHLINE Road
14745 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,850
2600 sqft
SUPER CLEAN 2600 SQFT MEDICAL SPACE FOR LEASE/ WAITING ROOM/RECEPTION/7 EXAM ROOMS/3 FULL BATH/DOCTOR OFFICE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM/ CONSULTANT ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED/ VERY CLEAN CARPET/ EASY ACCESS TO I-75. READY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE.
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
20219 CARLYSLE Street
20219 Carlysle Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,500
3000 sqft
THIS FORMER RESTAURANT WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2018 AND IS READY TO GO..INCLUDED IN THE LEASE IS ALL EQUIPMENT.(NEWER) AND INVENTORY...REFRIG. STOVE, POTS, PANS, TABLES AND CHAIRS, ETC...THIS IS A DEFINITE MUST SEE...
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1505 DIX Highway
1505 Dix Highway, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$2,500
2300 sqft
This would be a great building to host classes, for a salon, a small hall, or business ventures of that nature. Seller is also open to selling and land contract terms as well.
Ford River Rouge Complex
1 Unit Available
15350 MERCANTILE DR
15350 Mercantile Dr, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
4580 sqft
GREAT SPACE CONTAINS 7 OFFICES TWO BATHROOMS, SMALL WAREHOUSE/STORAGE. POTENTIAL USES ARE INSURANCE, LAW OFFICE/ MEDICAL, OR ANY TYPE OF OFFICE USE. ALL DATA IS APPROXIMATE. THIS IS A GROSS LEASE WHICH INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.
1 Unit Available
12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
Results within 5 miles of Allen Park
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
