Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2276 Clairmount St

2276 Clairmount Street · (248) 228-8779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2276 Clairmount Street, Detroit, MI 48206
Durfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Three bedroom one bath
Newly remodeled.
New kitchen and bath
Hardwood floors throughout
Porch
Garage

First month's rent and security deposit ($850) due at signing
$25 application fee. Credit check ran

Section 8 Accepted Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2276 Clairmount St have any available units?
2276 Clairmount St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Clairmount St have?
Some of 2276 Clairmount St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Clairmount St currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Clairmount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Clairmount St pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Clairmount St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 2276 Clairmount St offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Clairmount St offers parking.
Does 2276 Clairmount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Clairmount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Clairmount St have a pool?
No, 2276 Clairmount St does not have a pool.
Does 2276 Clairmount St have accessible units?
No, 2276 Clairmount St does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Clairmount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Clairmount St does not have units with dishwashers.

