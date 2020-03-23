Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 11870 Wayburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
11870 Wayburn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11870 Wayburn
11870 Wayburn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11870 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed brick bungalow style house, livingroom, dining room, 3 bedrooms. Please email and call for showingiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11870 Wayburn have any available units?
11870 Wayburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Detroit, MI
.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Detroit Rent Report
.
Is 11870 Wayburn currently offering any rent specials?
11870 Wayburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11870 Wayburn pet-friendly?
No, 11870 Wayburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Detroit
.
Does 11870 Wayburn offer parking?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not offer parking.
Does 11870 Wayburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11870 Wayburn have a pool?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not have a pool.
Does 11870 Wayburn have accessible units?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not have accessible units.
Does 11870 Wayburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11870 Wayburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 11870 Wayburn does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Similar Pages
Detroit 1 Bedrooms
Detroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Toledo, OH
Ann Arbor, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Southfield, MI
Warren, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Westland, MI
Troy, MI
Flint, MI
Dearborn, MI
Novi, MI
Roseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Detroit
University
Central
Apartments Near Colleges
College for Creative Studies
Wayne State University
Wayne County Community College District
Mott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor