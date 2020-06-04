8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool putting green

Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! Rarely available Terrace Level unit. Total rehab boasting white cabinets and granite countertops! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!! This unit has Cherry Cabinets and recessed lights!