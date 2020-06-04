All apartments in Towson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT

8 Knoll Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD 21210

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! Rarely available Terrace Level unit. Total rehab boasting white cabinets and granite countertops! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!! This unit has Cherry Cabinets and recessed lights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have any available units?
8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 KNOLL RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
