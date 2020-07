Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool garage bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area dog park lobby smoke-free community

Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer. Avalon Towson amenities include a fitness center, pool, rooftop deck, and even a WAG pet spa for your furry friends. Conveniently located on the Towson Circle near I-695, I-83, Baltimore City, and Hunt Valley, the community is also in walking distance to downtown Towson and the Town Center.