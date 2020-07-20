All apartments in North Bethesda
5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE

5824 Inman Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Inman Park Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 3 Full bath condo with wood floors through out. Living room with fireplace and balcony. Updated kitchen with granite. All bathrooms has been updated. Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. UNIT#220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
