5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 3 Full bath condo with wood floors through out. Living room with fireplace and balcony. Updated kitchen with granite. All bathrooms has been updated. Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. UNIT#220