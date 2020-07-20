Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 3 Full bath condo with wood floors through out. Living room with fireplace and balcony. Updated kitchen with granite. All bathrooms has been updated. Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. UNIT#220
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5824 INMAN PARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.