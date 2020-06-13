Apartment List
256 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
7 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,435
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,711
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
35 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,447
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1618 sqft
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10807 HAMPTON MILL TERRACE
10807 Hampton Mill Terrace, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
Beautifully appointed in the well desired Gables! Fabulous unit with a half bath on the main level off of the kitchen! Large 1 bedroom loft w/full bath, full size washer & dryer! Ceramic tile flooring in foyer & half bath!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10929 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE
10929 Bloomingdale Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Fully renovated, large luxury townhome.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2680 sqft
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2845 sqft
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9917 MARQUETTE DR.
9917 Marquette Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD..
City Guide for North Bethesda, MD

"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Bethesda, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Bethesda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

