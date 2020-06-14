/
1 bedroom apartments
136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,655
854 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,763
831 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,839
947 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
620 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
780 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
11710 Old Georgetown Rd
11710 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
773 sqft
Located near Walter Reed Medical CTR and NIH - Property Id: 283443 Cozy and sun-filled one bedroom, one bath condo located in The Gallery at White Flint Metro.
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
10807 HAMPTON MILL TERRACE
10807 Hampton Mill Terrace, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
Beautifully appointed in the well desired Gables! Fabulous unit with a half bath on the main level off of the kitchen! Large 1 bedroom loft w/full bath, full size washer & dryer! Ceramic tile flooring in foyer & half bath!
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE
10500 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
731 sqft
ALL NEW WINDOWS WILL BE ADDED AT THE END OF JUNE! All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready.
11901 PARKLAWN DRIVE
11901 Parklawn Drive, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11901 PARKLAWN DRIVE in North Bethesda. View photos, descriptions and more!
11700 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
11700 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
845 sqft
Gorgeous light filled unit with amazing views at the Sterling Penthouse condo!Large open floor plan with hardwood floors and carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Appl,and Granite's. Washer and Dryer in unit.
11801 ROCKVILLE PIKE
11801 Rockville Pik, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
Great 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom apartment located in the hustle and bustle of Rockville.! Updated galley kitchen and bar area to eat. Combined family room and dining area. Nice size bedroom with closet space and a full bathroom.
Central Rockville
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
