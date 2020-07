Pallas at Pike and Rose

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage guest suite hot tub lobby new construction piano room yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Claim your space in the sky at Pallas - high-rise premium apartments and penthouses in North Bethesda, MD designed for the discerning individual seeking a better-than-home experience. With 74 unique floor plans ranging from studios up to three bedroom and dens, the Pallas lifestyle is bespoke; delivering genuine hospitality, a focus on personal well-being and exclusive access to inspiring environments.