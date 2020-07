Inigo's Crossing

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs

fee: $300 for one to two pets

limit: 2 pets maximum

restrictions: The following breed restrictions include dogs that are known to be aggressive toward strangers and/or children or to be destructive in indoor environments. Pets that contain a mix of any of the breeds listed below are not permitted. American Bulldog American Pit Bull Terrier American Staffordshire Terrier Bull Terrier Chow-Chow Rottweiler Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Dogs rent: $75 for dogs, per dog per month