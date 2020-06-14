170 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with hardwood floors
North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bethesda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.