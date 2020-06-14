Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

170 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bethesda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,839
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
36 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
22 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1349 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,447
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
21 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,701
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2680 sqft
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North

1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2845 sqft
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and

1 Unit Available
9917 MARQUETTE DR.
9917 Marquette Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD..

1 Unit Available
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,450
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list.

1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1618 sqft
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.

1 Unit Available
10929 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE
10929 Bloomingdale Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Fully renovated, large luxury townhome.

1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1588 sqft
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!

1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.

1 Unit Available
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE
10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1072 sqft
Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
6218 ROCKHURST ROAD
6218 Rockhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
2450 sqft
*~Vacant and ready to move-in~* Rent this renovated SFH in an excellent location and enjoy a beautiful updated modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, wood floors, recessed lights and more. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level.
City Guide for North Bethesda, MD

"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Bethesda, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Bethesda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

