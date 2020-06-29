All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like Avalon at Grosvenor Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon at Grosvenor Station

10306 Strathmore Hall St · (216) 750-3201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314-103 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,696

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 312-109 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,711

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 322-T02 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,721

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301-308 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 312-206 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 300-213 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon at Grosvenor Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
green community
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
Avalon at Grosvenor Station, located a block from the Grosvenor Metro Station (Redline) in North Bethesda, offers furnished and unfurnished studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include in unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and private balconies and patios. This conveniently located, pet friendly community features a fitness center, pool, WiFi access, and covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Garage: $75/month; Reserved parking: $115/month; Guest parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have any available units?
Avalon at Grosvenor Station has 44 units available starting at $1,696 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have?
Some of Avalon at Grosvenor Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon at Grosvenor Station currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon at Grosvenor Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon at Grosvenor Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station is pet friendly.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station offer parking?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station offers parking.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have a pool?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station has a pool.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have accessible units?
No, Avalon at Grosvenor Station does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon at Grosvenor Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon at Grosvenor Station has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avalon at Grosvenor Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity