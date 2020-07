The Montgomery Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving carport fire pit internet access media room

Make the coveted location of Bethesda just outside of DC your new home at The Montgomery. Minutes from major employers in the area plus easy access to the I270 and I495 offer short commutes to and from work, giving you more time to enjoy the things you love. Take a short drive into DC on the weekends to enjoy concerts, football and baseball, or seasonal events like the Cherry Blossom Festival. Need a shopping fix? Take advantage of upscale shopping and dining at the cosmopolitan Bethesda Row.



If you’d rather stay in, you can get all the luxury feels you could ask for right at home with beautifully landscaped outdoor social spaces including multiple courtyards, BBQ and picnic area, and pool with cabanas and sundeck. Inside, enjoy a sleek resident lounge with billiard room and TV perfect for hosting private parties. Need an energy boost? Get your caffeine fix at our daily coffee bar. Choose from a variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans to fit your lifestyle needs. Savor modern touches