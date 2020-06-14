Apartment List
MD
north bethesda
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

161 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with garage

North Bethesda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,701
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
7 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Updated corner 2br/2ba with balcony overlooking beautiful Grosvenor Park. INDOOR Garage Parking INCLUDED (a $80-$100 value!). Huge Master Bedroom with Bath, two exposures and Walk-in Closet. Very generous 2nd bedroom and hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11424 Dorchester Lane
11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3144 sqft
11424 Dorchester Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath TH in Gated Community - in Rockville - with 1 car Garage - FRESHLY PAINTED - 3 level luxury spacious TH, 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Baths - NEW HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL 4 full bathrooms **across

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9917 MARQUETTE DR.
9917 Marquette Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10929 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE
10929 Bloomingdale Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Fully renovated, large luxury townhome.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11710 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
11710 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
>>IMPORTANT NOTE: We are following strict CDC guidelines due to COVID19. Mask must be worn and the use of gloves is strongly suggested. No overlapping showings and only 3 people per showing party allowed in the unit at 1 time.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10417 SNOW POINT DR
10417 Snow Point Drive, North Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
4580 sqft
Perfect open floorplan for living & entertaining! Warm and welcoming light-filled home with more than 6000 sf.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11351 MORNING GATE DR
11351 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Truly one of a kind, spacious, and Completely Rebuilt in 2007/2008 end unit Townhome in Fallstone with 4 finished levels.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10109 DICKENS AVE
10109 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,495
GORGEOUS LUXURIOUS PROPERTY - NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM 2005 WITH ALL BELLS AND WHISTLES - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THRU OUT THE PROPERTY - DELUXE KITCHEN WITH ADJOINING FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE , STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11303 MORNING GATE DR
11303 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Spacious, bright and open plan townhouse with 2 car garages ~ Wood floor on main level and lower level ~ Three bedrooms and three full baths with Jacuzzi in main bathroom ~ Huge remodeled island kitchen with granite ~ Kitchen opens to beautiful deck

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10827 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE
10827 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
One of the Largest & Elegant Luxury Town Home in Strathmore Park / Like-New End Unit w/Dramatic Open Floor Plan and Many Upgrades. Luxurious Material & Attention to Detail Incl.
City Guide for North Bethesda, MD

"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Bethesda, MD

North Bethesda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

