161 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with garage
North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more
North Bethesda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.