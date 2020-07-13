/
161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
38 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,741
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
40 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,276
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
28 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
17 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
36 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
9 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.
1 Unit Available
10716 Kings Riding Way Apt. #T2
10716 Kings Riding Way, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
A large RENOVATED one bedroom, one bath terrace apartment located a short walking distance from the Grosvenor METRO station - Enter the apartment into a small foyer with coat closet.
1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
12013 Montrose Park Pl.
12013 Montrose Park, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2372 sqft
12013 Montrose Park Pl. Available 08/22/20 North Bethesda Gorgeous TownHome on 4 Levels with Elevator-Deck-4BR/2FB/2HB/2GAR - Near Pike&Rose - Welcome to this gorgeous four level North Bethesda end unit.
1 Unit Available
11303 MORNING GATE DR
11303 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious, bright and open plan townhouse with 2 car garages ~ Wood floor on main level and lower level ~ Three bedrooms and three full baths with Jacuzzi in main bathroom ~ Huge remodeled island kitchen with granite ~ Kitchen opens to beautiful deck
1 Unit Available
5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE
5515 Englishman Place, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1320 sqft
Woodsy location only a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Metro. Very clean and well maintained. Parking on the cul de sac and visitor parking in parking lot. Two masters and space in walk out lower level for third bedroom or guest quarters.
1 Unit Available
6201 LONE OAK DRIVE
6201 Lone Oak Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2369 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE MDMC712776 . LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Fabulous corner lot, well maintained and spacious split 4 level home. Spruced up with fresh paint and upgrades including new roof! 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
11305 MORNING GATE DRIVE
11305 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2422 sqft
Long term tenant in process of leaving and owner to make some improvements afterwards. Home will not be available for move-in until August 15.
1 Unit Available
11801 Rockville Pike #1015
11801 Rockville Pik, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA condo at The Forum - High Rise living with all the amenities you want! Updated kitchen tile flooring, breakfast bar, New carpet and Freshly painted.
