Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

275 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bethesda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
38 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,741
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
40 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,276
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
11 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1094 sqft
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10716 Kings Riding Way Apt. #T2
10716 Kings Riding Way, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
A large RENOVATED one bedroom, one bath terrace apartment located a short walking distance from the Grosvenor METRO station - Enter the apartment into a small foyer with coat closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10840 Antigua Ter 202
10840 Antigua Terrace, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1278 sqft
Available now, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft - Property Id: 301904 Available now, 1278 sqft, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft for Rent / $2,500 per month for one-year lease. Water is included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/21/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.5BA Townhome in Pitch Perfect Symphony Park! - Welcome to your extraordinary 4 bedroom, 4.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6112 STONEHENGE PLACE
6112 Stonehenge Place, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2736 sqft
Luxury Townhome in a sought after location, center of Rockville with easy access to highway, great school districts, upscale shopping/dining places & more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2845 sqft
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and more!! Gleaming

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11424 Dorchester Lane
11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3144 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Bethesda, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Bethesda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

