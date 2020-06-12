/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
121 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
33 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
45 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1030 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
34 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1084 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE
10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1072 sqft
Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310
5801 Inman Park Circle, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1073 sqft
Unit 310. Available immediately. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath ground floor unit (no steps!) in the Gables. Great location! Less than a mile to the Grosvenor Metro and 495/270, .75 mile to Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11305 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
11305 Commonwealth Drive, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1422 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom apartment located in the sought after Georgetown Village. Apartment is updated. Amenities include outdoor pool, tennis, and club house. Washer and Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of North Bethesda
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1278 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Rockville
18 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7401 Westlake Ter #712
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Large 2BR, 2BA Bethesda Condo - Minutes from Everywhere you want to be! - Welcome Home to your beautiful, nicely updated end unit condo in the luxury Chelsea Tower Condominiums in Bethesda! This spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo features a
Similar Pages
North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Bethesda 3 BedroomsNorth Bethesda Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bethesda Apartments with Balcony
North Bethesda Apartments with GarageNorth Bethesda Apartments with GymNorth Bethesda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bethesda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD