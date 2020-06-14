136 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Bethesda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,701
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
7 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,450
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Updated corner 2br/2ba with balcony overlooking beautiful Grosvenor Park. INDOOR Garage Parking INCLUDED (a $80-$100 value!). Huge Master Bedroom with Bath, two exposures and Walk-in Closet. Very generous 2nd bedroom and hall bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2680 sqft
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11710 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
11710 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
>>IMPORTANT NOTE: We are following strict CDC guidelines due to COVID19. Mask must be worn and the use of gloves is strongly suggested. No overlapping showings and only 3 people per showing party allowed in the unit at 1 time.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE
10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1072 sqft
Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310
5801 Inman Park Circle, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1073 sqft
Unit 310. Available immediately. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath ground floor unit (no steps!) in the Gables. Great location! Less than a mile to the Grosvenor Metro and 495/270, .75 mile to Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11351 MORNING GATE DR
11351 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Truly one of a kind, spacious, and Completely Rebuilt in 2007/2008 end unit Townhome in Fallstone with 4 finished levels.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11700 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
11700 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous light filled unit with amazing views at the Sterling Penthouse condo!Large open floor plan with hardwood floors and carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Appl,and Granite's. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
City Guide for North Bethesda, MD

"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Bethesda, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Bethesda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

