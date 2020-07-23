/
/
montgomery county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:43 AM
569 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, MD📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
The Fields of Bethesda
5079 Bradley Boulevard, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Offering In-Person Tours by Appointment Only! Face Masks Required. Newly Reduced Pricing on 2 Bedroom Apartments: For a Limited Time Starting at $1425! Income Restrictions Apply (see below). Contact Leasing Office for More Details.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Central Rockville
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
24 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,370
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
24 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
8 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,707
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
822 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,511
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,611
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1121 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
78 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,609
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,420
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1233 sqft
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery County area include Washington Adventist University, Hood College, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, and University of Maryland-College Park. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD