Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym green community pool hot tub yoga cats allowed elevator garage parking business center e-payments game room media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Play hard & live easy at The Henri, the newest addition to The Residences at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, MD. Located in the center of it all - this energizing new community features a variety of unique floor plans including 70 spacious studios, and Instagram-worthy amenities like a rooftop pool and old-school arcade game lounge. Take in the views from our 12th floor rooftop pool deck, or step out of your front door and enjoy unrivaled access to all the neighborhood has to offer. At The Henri, great times start with you and end wherever you want.