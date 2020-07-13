/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 PM
143 Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,759
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
40 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,271
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
11 Units Available
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1094 sqft
Convenient location for commuters less than a block from White Flint Metro Station. Luxury units feature sunrooms, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Luxury complex features pool, sauna, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10716 Kings Riding Way Apt. #T2
10716 Kings Riding Way, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
A large RENOVATED one bedroom, one bath terrace apartment located a short walking distance from the Grosvenor METRO station - Enter the apartment into a small foyer with coat closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.
1 of 115
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11424 Dorchester Lane
11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3144 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 3.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
5812 EDSON LN
5812 Edson Lane, North Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
Don't miss this gorgeous fully updated 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms end-unit town house with fenced in backyard and attached garage in the sought-after Old Georgetown Village .
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
11800 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
11800 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this lustrous and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo within walking distance to White Flint metro. As you enter you are greeted by hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and an expansive balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities & CATV Included**7th floor unit in one of North Bethesda's best communities**Enjoy 24/7 front desk reception, security, fitness room, newer laundry facility, pool/pavilion, roof deck & party rooms**Ample free parking**Lots of closet
