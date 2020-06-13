Apartment List
149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD

Finding an apartment in North Bethesda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
31 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,447
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,420
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,701
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
43 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
3 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,425
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,510
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
3 Units Available
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1177 sqft
Centrally situated just minutes from I-270 and Rockville Pike. Luxury community features resort-style surroundings with clubhouse, courtyard, valet service, and pool. Units contain walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwashers, and extra storage space.

1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
930 Rose Ave #1506
930 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
930 Rose Ave #1506 Available 08/01/20 Brrand New 1BR 1BA Luxury Condo in Pike & Rose! - Luxury living above the New Hilton Canopy Hotel! 1 BD, 1 BA with balcony, S & S Appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.

1 Unit Available
6000 ROSELAND DRIVE
6000 Roseland Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2658 sqft
Updated and renovated from top to bottom, Spacious large lot with ample parking, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appls, Spacious living room, dining room and family room all on man level, Renovated bathrooms, gorgeous master bath

1 Unit Available
11303 MORNING GATE DR
11303 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Spacious, bright and open plan townhouse with 2 car garages ~ Wood floor on main level and lower level ~ Three bedrooms and three full baths with Jacuzzi in main bathroom ~ Huge remodeled island kitchen with granite ~ Kitchen opens to beautiful deck

1 Unit Available
5235 KING CHARLES WAY
5235 King Charles Way, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, two level condo in Bethesda. Spacious, renovated eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and silestone counters. Separate dining room steps down to large living room with fireplace. Main level also has a powder room.
Results within 1 mile of North Bethesda
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
East Rockville
20 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
City Guide for North Bethesda, MD

"Now rumors abound all over this town/Till you dont know whats true anymore/ But I heard what I heard and I saw what I saw/That day by the pool of Bethesda." (Mindy Jostyn and Jacob Brackman, "Pool of Bethesda")

North Bethesda, Maryland is home to the tony and tuned in. Washington DC’s neighbor to the north, this vibrant urban community of 108,000 is known for its bustling arts and sciences scene: from art galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music to its status as home to some of the world’s most brilliant bio-medical minds. Where else can you find elite research institutions like the National Library of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Naval Medical Center all in one densely packed spot? R.E.M. fans will recognize the name of North Bethesda’s neighboring city, Rockville, to which Michael Stipe warblingly warned us not to return. But residents and visitors alike find plenty of reasons to return to North Bethesda, from its appealing neighborhoods and strong sense of community to everything that goes with proximity to the country’s most prominent powerbrokers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Bethesda, MD

Finding an apartment in North Bethesda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

