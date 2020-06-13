/
3 bedroom apartments
226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Bethesda, MD
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
35 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$6,058
1778 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,120
1605 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10929 BLOOMINGDALE DRIVE
10929 Bloomingdale Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Fully renovated, large luxury townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11424 Dorchester Lane
11424 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD
11424 Dorchester Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bed 4 Bath TH in Gated Community - in Rockville - with 1 car Garage - FRESHLY PAINTED - 3 level luxury spacious TH, 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Baths - NEW HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL 4 full bathrooms **across
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9917 MARQUETTE DR.
9917 Marquette Drive, North Bethesda, MD
9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10417 SNOW POINT DR
10417 Snow Point Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Perfect open floorplan for living & entertaining! Warm and welcoming light-filled home with more than 6000 sf.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6000 ROSELAND DRIVE
6000 Roseland Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Updated and renovated from top to bottom, Spacious large lot with ample parking, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appls, Spacious living room, dining room and family room all on man level, Renovated bathrooms, gorgeous master bath
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6218 ROCKHURST ROAD
6218 Rockhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
2450 sqft
*~Vacant and ready to move-in~* Rent this renovated SFH in an excellent location and enjoy a beautiful updated modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, wood floors, recessed lights and more. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10301 SAINT ALBANS DRIVE
10301 St Albans Drive, North Bethesda, MD
Gorgeous Rambler in Pristine Condition! Walk to Grosvenor METRO, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6204 ROCKHURST ROAD
6204 Rockhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD
VACANT, REDUCED & Updated Kitchen and Baths!! Amazing location for an amazing property! This bright Sunny one of a kind Rambler is the definition of Comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10107 DICKENS AVENUE
10107 Dickens Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom in Bethesda for a great price! Brand new kitchen never been used before including stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and new granite counters. Renovated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout! Large rear yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11351 MORNING GATE DR
11351 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Truly one of a kind, spacious, and Completely Rebuilt in 2007/2008 end unit Townhome in Fallstone with 4 finished levels.
