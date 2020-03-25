Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14
12405 Braxfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
12405 Braxfield Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THIS IS NOW STRICTLY FOR SALE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have any available units?
12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bethesda, MD
.
Is 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 currently offering any rent specials?
12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 pet-friendly?
No, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bethesda
.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 offer parking?
Yes, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 offers parking.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have a pool?
No, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 does not have a pool.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have accessible units?
No, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12405 BRAXFIELD CT #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
