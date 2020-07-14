All apartments in North Bethesda
The Morgan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

The Morgan

12000 Chase Crossing Cir · (240) 245-2099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12000 Chase Crossing Cir, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-201 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 14-301 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 14-201 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Morgan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
At The Morgan, we believe the style of a home should be a reflection of what you want from a home. Warmth. Comfort. An inviting sense of luxury. Those are the qualities you’ll find when you live in one of our gorgeous Rockville, MD, apartments. Take a look at what else you’ll find.

We want your life to be as easy as possible. So we offer you a carefully selected collection of amenities designed to alleviate hassle and improve your day-to-day. As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: One time Fee $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 80 lb each, Breed restrictions. Please call for more information.
Parking Details: Open lot: $50/month, Detached garage: $125/month, Parking garage: $175/month, Attached garage: included in select units. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Morgan have any available units?
The Morgan has 9 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Morgan have?
Some of The Morgan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Morgan currently offering any rent specials?
The Morgan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Morgan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Morgan is pet friendly.
Does The Morgan offer parking?
Yes, The Morgan offers parking.
Does The Morgan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Morgan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Morgan have a pool?
Yes, The Morgan has a pool.
Does The Morgan have accessible units?
No, The Morgan does not have accessible units.
Does The Morgan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Morgan has units with dishwashers.
Does The Morgan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Morgan has units with air conditioning.
