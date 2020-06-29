All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

Strathmore Court At White Flint

5440 Marinelli Rd · (240) 205-8013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5440 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 227 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,668

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. now

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 343 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strathmore Court At White Flint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Strathmore Court is the perfect home for people who are constantly on the go. Less than one block from the White Flint Metro Station, this unique community is only a short distance from all of the fashion, food and entertainment available from Bethesda to Rockville. Strathmore Court offers convenient access via the Metro to the entire metropolitan area. A variety of floor plans offer affordable, comfortable luxury in one- and two-bedroom apartments with sunrooms, balconies or patios. A decorative brick facade, with attractive architectural detailing, adds charm to this distinctive, mid-rise apartment community with high-rise amenities. Residents can stroll through a park-like courtyard accented by large trees and beautiful landscaping. Free underground parking provides convenience and peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Unreserved underground parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have any available units?
Strathmore Court At White Flint has 11 units available starting at $1,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Strathmore Court At White Flint have?
Some of Strathmore Court At White Flint's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strathmore Court At White Flint currently offering any rent specials?
Strathmore Court At White Flint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strathmore Court At White Flint pet-friendly?
No, Strathmore Court At White Flint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint offer parking?
Yes, Strathmore Court At White Flint offers parking.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Strathmore Court At White Flint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have a pool?
Yes, Strathmore Court At White Flint has a pool.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have accessible units?
No, Strathmore Court At White Flint does not have accessible units.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strathmore Court At White Flint has units with dishwashers.
Does Strathmore Court At White Flint have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Strathmore Court At White Flint has units with air conditioning.
