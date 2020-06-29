Strathmore Court At White Flint

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access sauna 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar hot tub lobby online portal package receiving

Strathmore Court is the perfect home for people who are constantly on the go. Less than one block from the White Flint Metro Station, this unique community is only a short distance from all of the fashion, food and entertainment available from Bethesda to Rockville. Strathmore Court offers convenient access via the Metro to the entire metropolitan area. A variety of floor plans offer affordable, comfortable luxury in one- and two-bedroom apartments with sunrooms, balconies or patios. A decorative brick facade, with attractive architectural detailing, adds charm to this distinctive, mid-rise apartment community with high-rise amenities. Residents can stroll through a park-like courtyard accented by large trees and beautiful landscaping. Free underground parking provides convenience and peace of mind.