Kingston Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance package receiving pool bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal playground

Located in a quiet, established neighborhood in the Middle River area, Kingston offers residents easy access to just about everything you could want. Our renovated three bedroom townhomes are spacious and offer a long list of terrific standard features. Your family, and pets will enjoy spending time outdoors with a private fenced back yard anytime of the year.