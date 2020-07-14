All apartments in Middle River
Kingston Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Kingston Townhomes

736 W Kingsway Rd · (443) 763-3997
Location

736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD 21220

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit K7470747 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit W7250725 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit K7510751 · Avail. now

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston Townhomes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
pool
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
playground
Located in a quiet, established neighborhood in the Middle River area, Kingston offers residents easy access to just about everything you could want. Our renovated three bedroom townhomes are spacious and offer a long list of terrific standard features. Your family, and pets will enjoy spending time outdoors with a private fenced back yard anytime of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingston Townhomes have any available units?
Kingston Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston Townhomes have?
Some of Kingston Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingston Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingston Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Kingston Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Kingston Townhomes offers parking.
Does Kingston Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingston Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingston Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Kingston Townhomes has a pool.
Does Kingston Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Kingston Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Kingston Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingston Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
