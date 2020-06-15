Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7104 BANJO COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7104 BANJO COURT
7104 Banjo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7104 Banjo Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained split level with garage. Walk to Village center, shopping, restaurants & Lake Elkhorn. Easy access to all commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have any available units?
7104 BANJO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 7104 BANJO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7104 BANJO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 BANJO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7104 BANJO COURT offers parking.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have a pool?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have accessible units?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
