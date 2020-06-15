All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7104 BANJO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7104 BANJO COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7104 BANJO COURT

7104 Banjo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7104 Banjo Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained split level with garage. Walk to Village center, shopping, restaurants & Lake Elkhorn. Easy access to all commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 BANJO COURT have any available units?
7104 BANJO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 7104 BANJO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7104 BANJO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 BANJO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7104 BANJO COURT offers parking.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have a pool?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have accessible units?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 BANJO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 BANJO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University