Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE
6148 Good Hunters Ride
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6148 Good Hunters Ride, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient end unit townhouse with full basement, new carpet, separate tub and shower in master bathroom. Ready for immediate occupancy. No smokers or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have any available units?
6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have?
Some of 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE currently offering any rent specials?
6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE is pet friendly.
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE offer parking?
No, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE does not offer parking.
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have a pool?
No, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE does not have a pool.
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have accessible units?
No, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE has units with dishwashers.
