Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

11729 LONE TREE CT

11729 Lone Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

11729 Lone Tree Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish and beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhouse in sought-after Clary~s Forest * Features renovated kitchen with granite counters and GE stainless steel appliances * 2.5 renovated bathrooms * Updated lighting and ceiling fans * Hardwood floors and neutral carpet throughout * Custom blinds Fireplace * Replacement windows * Finished basement with family room, huge storage room, and walk-out to backyard * Large deck * Close to Town Center shopping and restaurants * Howard County Schools * $50 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 LONE TREE CT have any available units?
11729 LONE TREE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11729 LONE TREE CT have?
Some of 11729 LONE TREE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11729 LONE TREE CT currently offering any rent specials?
11729 LONE TREE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 LONE TREE CT pet-friendly?
No, 11729 LONE TREE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 11729 LONE TREE CT offer parking?
Yes, 11729 LONE TREE CT offers parking.
Does 11729 LONE TREE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11729 LONE TREE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 LONE TREE CT have a pool?
No, 11729 LONE TREE CT does not have a pool.
Does 11729 LONE TREE CT have accessible units?
No, 11729 LONE TREE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 LONE TREE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11729 LONE TREE CT has units with dishwashers.
