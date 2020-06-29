All apartments in Bethesda
8904 BATTERY PLACE

8904 Battery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8904 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SOPHISTICATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH REMODELED KITCHEN, PRIVATE PATIO, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, WASHER| DRYER AND AN ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA. APPL FEE $60 PER ADULT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
8904 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 8904 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8904 BATTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8904 BATTERY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8904 BATTERY PLACE offers parking.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8904 BATTERY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8904 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8904 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8904 BATTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 BATTERY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

