SOPHISTICATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH REMODELED KITCHEN, PRIVATE PATIO, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, WASHER| DRYER AND AN ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA. APPL FEE $60 PER ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
8904 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8904 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 8904 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8904 BATTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.