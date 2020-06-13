/
accessible apartments
102 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1453 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
22 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
29 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
28 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE
8101 Connecticut Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1952 sqft
Gorgeous two level condo nestled away on bustling Connecticut Avenue. Retreat to peaceful living with access to all of the areas best amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
855 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,553
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with a lobby, concierge services, roof deck and 15 unique units. Prime location in the U Street Corridor close to Howard Theater. Units have floor-to-ceiling windows and are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,054
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
28 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,750
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
33 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,585
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
