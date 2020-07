Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi. Explore a new brand of living in LEED Gold(R), light-filled one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences. Inspired by the finest boutique hotels, The Brody’s amenities are the perfect fit for a curated lifestyle. Delight in penthouse socials, alfresco rooftop reads, creature comforts like the pet spa and run. Get in to stand out at The Brody.