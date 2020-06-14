Apartment List
/
MD
/
bethesda
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

621 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethesda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,441
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6120 River Rd
6120 River Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774 This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8719 Ewing Drive
8719 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
8719 Ewing Drive Available 07/07/20 "Coming Soon" Spacious Split-Level on Corner Lot in Bethesda - 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths on corner lot with sunny deck and 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms, almost 3000 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4801 Fairmont Ave
4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
659 sqft
Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5520 WESTBARD AVENUE
5520 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2603 sqft
This is a light and bright charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home. The house features hardwood floors throughout , stylish tile and wood flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7004 HOPEWOOD STREET
7004 Hopewood Street, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2308 sqft
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood, in a desirable location, on a quiet street just 2 blocks from Walt Whitman High school. This 5-bedroom home in the Whitman/Pyle/Burning Tree School Cluster, offers wood floors on all four levels.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4627 RIVER ROAD
4627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1218 sqft
Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5403 W CEDAR LN
5403 West Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
SUPER SPACIOUS & LIGHT-FILLED 4 BR HOME W/CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY LOCATED IN A FABULOUS LOCATION! CLOSE TO NIH, METRO, SHOPPING, DINING & MAJOR COMMUTE ROUTES! HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, REMODELED BATHROOMS, A FORMAL DR W/FRENCH

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7504 GLENRIDDLE ROAD
7504 Glenriddle Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1349 sqft
Great location! Well maintained 3BR 2.5 BA home with new hardwood floors on the first and second levels. SS appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5303 BRADLEY BOULEVARD
5303 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3262 sqft
Exceptional 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable location near downtown Bethesda, Bradley Shopping Center and Metro. Large living room and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room-- great for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bethesda, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethesda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethesda 3 BedroomsBethesda Accessible ApartmentsBethesda Apartments under $1,400Bethesda Apartments under $1,600Bethesda Apartments under $1,800
Bethesda Apartments under $2,000Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with GarageBethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethesda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBethesda Apartments with ParkingBethesda Apartments with Pool
Bethesda Apartments with Washer-DryerBethesda Cheap PlacesBethesda Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethesda Furnished ApartmentsBethesda Luxury PlacesBethesda Pet Friendly PlacesBethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University