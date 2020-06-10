/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM
387 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5403 W CEDAR LN
5403 West Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
SUPER SPACIOUS & LIGHT-FILLED 4 BR HOME W/CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY LOCATED IN A FABULOUS LOCATION! CLOSE TO NIH, METRO, SHOPPING, DINING & MAJOR COMMUTE ROUTES! HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, REMODELED BATHROOMS, A FORMAL DR W/FRENCH
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4610 MORGAN DRIVE
4610 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1718 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7504 GLENRIDDLE ROAD
7504 Glenriddle Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1349 sqft
Great location! Well maintained 3BR 2.5 BA home with new hardwood floors on the first and second levels. SS appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6627 RIVER ROAD
6627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
Wonderful 4 bedroom house on private road. Large kitchen with eating area, large formal living room with fireplace, large dining room, office with built ins and 1/2 bath on main level. Sliding doors to great deck and large backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4970 BATTERY LANE
4970 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1442 sqft
Rare 3 BR 2 FB condo! A lot of natural sunlight with huge windows, freshly painted, carpet shampooed. Nice walk-in closet and bath in master bedroom, rent includes All utilities, gym, and parking.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5008 BENTON AVE
5008 Benton Avenue, Bethesda, MD
THIS MAGNIFICENT RENOVATED 4 LEVEL SPLIT 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS IS A MUST SEE IN THE FOREST - SUNNY, LUMINOUS & IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION - LOCATED IN A QUIET STREET & YET CLOSE TO NIH/LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU FRENCH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL/BETHESDA NAVAL
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5303 BRADLEY BOULEVARD
5303 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
Exceptional 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable location near downtown Bethesda, Bradley Shopping Center and Metro. Large living room and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room-- great for entertaining.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8520 HOWELL RD
8520 Howell Road, Bethesda, MD
Light filled bi-level house with 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths on a quite Behtesda street in the Whitman school districe. Drive down the long and windy driveway to the front of this house and notice all the mature trees.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7608 GRANADA DRIVE
7608 Granada Drive, Bethesda, MD
Available end of May! This wonderful rancher is so much bigger than it appears. Spacious rooms throughout, plenty of windows and vaulted ceilings all contribute to its roomy feel. Living room features gas fireplace and custom built-ins.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9000 HEMPSTEAD AVE
9000 Hempstead Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Rarely available in Trafton Place, one of Bethesda's Best neighborhoods, corner lot almost adjacent to Ayrlawn Park. A Mitchell & Best Williamsburg Colonial. Walk to NIH. Redone inside and out in 2017.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5518 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
5518 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1570 sqft
Great opportunity to rent upper/main level in this beautiful home which offer 3 bedroom, 2 renovated bath, white kitchen open to dining room and spacious living room with fire place. Beautiful hardwood floors. Everything on main level.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5406 BLACKISTONE RD
5406 Blackistone Road, Bethesda, MD
Superbly located in desirable and prestigious Westmoreland Hills! Recently renovated/expanded 4BR/3.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD
4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
Location, location, location! This is the luxurious rental you've been looking for! Two redline metro stations nearby (Bethesda & Friendship Heights).
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6308 LENOX RD
6308 Lenox Road, Bethesda, MD
Hardwood floors enhance the interior of this 5 BR/4 BA colonial-style home, which offers liv. & dining rooms, a table-space kitchen, a family room, & 4 large upper-level bedrooms including a huge master suite.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7415 NEVIS RD
7415 Nevis Road, Bethesda, MD
Surrounded by tall trees and set on over 1 acre, this elegant, airy 5 BR, 5 BA contemporary home presents an inviting tableau for sophisticated living.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5608 MCLEAN DRIVE
5608 Mclean Drive, Bethesda, MD
Gorgeous craftsman in an unbeatable location! Walk downtown using neighborhood walking path. Nearly 6,000 SQFT with 6BDR/5BA & 4 finished levels of living. Gourmet kitchen, gracious family room & luxurious master bath.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5611 Alta Vista Rd
5611 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD
Awesome 4BR, 3 BA Close In Bethesda Home With 2 Car Garage!!! - Welcome home to your fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Close in Bethesda Home! This wonder house features newly refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen complete with new
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6421 Earlham Dr
6421 Earlham Drive, Bethesda, MD
6421 Earlham Dr Available 06/01/20 Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level home in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 ROYAL DOMINION CT
1 Royal Dominion Court, Bethesda, MD
Stunning 5bd/4.5ba on quiet cul-de-sac! High-end kitchen w/ gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, travertine marble floors. New, energy efficient Andersen wndws. Hdwd flrs on main & upper level.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8006 ABERDEEN ROAD
8006 Aberdeen Road, Bethesda, MD
Luxury Home in Bethesda 4 bdrms, 4 bathrms, Library, granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new Wood-Mode cabinets, new plumbing fixtures; light fixtures, wood floors, GORGEOUS HUGE fenced yard, flagstone patio.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6916 MARBURY RD
6916 Marbury Road, Bethesda, MD
In process of being tear down and rebuilt
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE
7001 Loch Lomond Drive, Bethesda, MD
**Short term rental available** Impressive all brick 6BR/5.55 BA home w/ circular driveway & sunroom addition privately situated on nearly 2/3 acre.
