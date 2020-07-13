/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
269 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
8 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,817
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,048
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,279
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
46 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
14 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,753
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
28 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING ********ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED!!!! ******2BR/2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS- WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1336 sqft
GRAND 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO FACING BEAUTIFUL GARDENS. FRESHLY PAINTED PLUS NEW OVEN AND DISHWASHER . ALL SPRUCED UP AND READY TO GO. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS PROMENADE .
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4870 Chevy Chase Drive - 1
4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park Join a safe and welcoming community! Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6720 FAIRFAX RD
6720 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Sturdy brick colonial located in a quiet setting yet close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, transportation and more. Kitchen, bathroom and family room updates. Wood Floors refinished. (Please ignore photos showing unrefinished floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7500 WOODMONT AVENUE
7500 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
911 sqft
Luxury 2br/2ba with great view, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance vistas from large balcony! Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom with Balcony, ALL utilities included and GARAGE Parking Space.
Results within 1 mile of Bethesda
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,742
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,759
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
