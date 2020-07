Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving sauna bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby

Just two blocks from Bethesda Row, Edgemont at Bethesda Metro Apartments is right in the middle of everything! We are within walking distance to shopping, entertainment, over 135 restaurants and the Capital Crescent Trail. Our convenient location at the Bethesda Metro Station also provides easy access to downtown Washington DC, National Institutes of Health and Reagan National Airport. Our beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, walk-in closets and beautiful hardwood floors. Residents enjoy working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or relaxing at the pool. We look forward to you calling Edgemont your new home.