studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
250 Studio Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
17 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,642
489 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
18 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
18 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
20 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
13 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
46 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
14 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
30 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
7 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,637
499 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
9 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,149
645 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
1 Unit Available
5429 BUTLER RD
5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$15,500
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.
Results within 1 mile of Bethesda
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
35 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,742
505 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
4 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
375 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
37 Units Available
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
4 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
475 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
7 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,415
381 sqft
This controlled-access community is near Downtown D.C. It's on the bus line. Apartments offer large windows with beautiful views and hardwood floors. On-site laundry facilities and parking available.
19 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
388 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.
1 Unit Available
10427 Montrose Ave #2
10427 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,900
10427 Montrose Ave #2, Bethesda, MD 20814 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5861822)
1 Unit Available
11 TAVESHIRE COURT
11 Taveshire Court, Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,300
1795 sqft
END UNIT Garage brick townhouse with lots of light, 3BR/3full + 1 half BA. Deck plus Lower Level fenced courtyard with walk-out patio and slate covered area. Lower level also has full bath.
