cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
426 Cheap Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,212
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5806 McKinley St A
5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesdu - Property Id: 297787 Studio for rent / $1350 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1500 per month for monthly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7034 STRATHMORE STREET
7034 Strathmore Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Location!!! This bright and sunny unit is nicely updated. Walk Score of 98 out of 100! Dedicated tandem parking spaces near front door. Wonderful updated kitchen, wall- to-wall closets in BR, large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HIGHLY DESIRABLE ONE BEDROOM ONE FULL BATH CONDO FACING A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE PROMENADE WITH GARDENS AND WALKING PATH IN THE KENWOOD CONDOMINIUM.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4522 AVONDALE ST #7
4522 Avondale Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny Den (8 X 12, approx) functions as second bedroom with large windows. Owner/agent. Kitchen updated with granite counters, dishwasher & microwave, newer cabinets. On street parking with permit from county (small yearly fee).
Results within 1 mile of Bethesda
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Chevy Chase-DC
23 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Chevy Chase-DC
4 Units Available
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Chevy Chase-DC
29 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,668
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,860
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
35 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
