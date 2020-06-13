Apartment List
MD
bethesda
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:52 PM

438 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD

Finding an apartment in Bethesda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,441
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,212
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6006 Greentree Rd
6006 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2160 sqft
6006 Greentree Rd Available 07/01/20 Great 3BR/2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6120 River Rd
6120 River Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774 This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7004 HOPEWOOD STREET
7004 Hopewood Street, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2308 sqft
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood, in a desirable location, on a quiet street just 2 blocks from Walt Whitman High school. This 5-bedroom home in the Whitman/Pyle/Burning Tree School Cluster, offers wood floors on all four levels.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4627 RIVER ROAD
4627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1218 sqft
Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6210 GREENTREE ROAD
6210 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2083 sqft
UPDATED HOME!!!! gorgeously renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, breakfast bar, hardwoods on main and upper level, main floor office/den, all 4 bathrooms have been updated, fin basement great Bethesda location !!!!! ** Dogs

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5611 Alta Vista Rd
5611 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2414 sqft
Awesome 4BR, 3 BA Close In Bethesda Home With 2 Car Garage!!! - Welcome home to your fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Close in Bethesda Home! This wonder house features newly refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen complete with new

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6421 Earlham Dr
6421 Earlham Drive, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2701 sqft
6421 Earlham Dr Available 06/01/20 Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level home in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level 4 bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Bethesda, MD

Bethesda, MD: Home of the Congressional Country Club -- one of the world's most prestigious country clubs in the world!

Largely known as one of "America's Most Livable Cities," Bethesda, MD sure does live up to the title. Located northwest of the city boundary of Washington D.C, this town is home to biomedical research centers, big companies headquarters, art galleries, restaurants that offer cuisines from different parts of the globe, dance studios, and boutiques. With all these facilities in abundance, its no wonder artists and scientists are drawn to this town in much the same manner ants are drawn to sweets. Geniuses just couldn't resist the lure this town offers.Boasting of a 62,000-strong population, Bethesda is the 11th largest community in the state of Maryland. With its close proximity to DC, amenities that are comparable to major metropolis, a highly educated population, and top-notch schools, this town has one of the most desired and sought-after zip codes in all of Maryland. Wanna bask in the glory of this town? Its time to pack your things and get an apartment for rent in Bethesda.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bethesda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethesda, MD

Finding an apartment in Bethesda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

