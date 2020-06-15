All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

7001 Arlington at Bethesda

7001 Arlington Rd · (202) 335-0420
Location

7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 30

$3,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Sep 8

$3,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7001 Arlington at Bethesda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
green community
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
courtyard
fire pit
new construction
smoke-free community
Small Town Charm with Big City Access

At 7001 Arlington at Bethesda Apartments, the hustle and bustle of downtown is at your doorstep – but so is the natural beauty of the Capital Crescent Trail. Meandering right up to our community’s back door, the trail is a runner’s (or walker’s, biker’s, or doggy’s) delight, boasting the tranquility of nature intertwined with the history our city is famous for. Take the trail all the way to Silver Spring or Georgetown for an active adventure, or stay close to home and stroll through rows of shopping and restaurants. The Bethesda Metro stop is only 2 blocks away, and our central location sits only three miles south of the Capital Beltway (US 495), providing an easy commute to area employers.

Inside, you’ll find the same conveniences as out. Our apartments for rent feature gourmet kitchens with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and espresso cabinetry. Plus, wood-style flooring and oversized private terraces add those details you didn’t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have any available units?
7001 Arlington at Bethesda has 7 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have?
Some of 7001 Arlington at Bethesda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Arlington at Bethesda currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Arlington at Bethesda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Arlington at Bethesda pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda offers parking.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have a pool?
No, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have accessible units?
No, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda has units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Arlington at Bethesda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7001 Arlington at Bethesda has units with air conditioning.
