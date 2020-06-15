Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym green community parking e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed cc payments courtyard fire pit new construction smoke-free community

Small Town Charm with Big City Access



At 7001 Arlington at Bethesda Apartments, the hustle and bustle of downtown is at your doorstep – but so is the natural beauty of the Capital Crescent Trail. Meandering right up to our community’s back door, the trail is a runner’s (or walker’s, biker’s, or doggy’s) delight, boasting the tranquility of nature intertwined with the history our city is famous for. Take the trail all the way to Silver Spring or Georgetown for an active adventure, or stay close to home and stroll through rows of shopping and restaurants. The Bethesda Metro stop is only 2 blocks away, and our central location sits only three miles south of the Capital Beltway (US 495), providing an easy commute to area employers.



Inside, you’ll find the same conveniences as out. Our apartments for rent feature gourmet kitchens with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and espresso cabinetry. Plus, wood-style flooring and oversized private terraces add those details you didn’t