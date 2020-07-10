/
apartments with washer dryer
584 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated July 10
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10
45 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,307
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Last updated July 10
18 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Last updated July 10
12 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,092
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,848
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Last updated July 10
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,624
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated July 10
14 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,753
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated July 10
15 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Last updated July 10
7 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Last updated July 10
28 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 10
19 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated July 10
12 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,540
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,690
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
Last updated July 10
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Last updated July 10
16 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Last updated July 10
14 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Last updated July 10
11 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,059
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING ******2BR/2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS- WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT ******BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- PERSONAL
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
7602 MARYKNOLL AVE
7602 Maryknoll Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
So much bigger than it looks!! Sunny, spacious, unfurnished house in the Burning Tree neighborhood of Bethesda available for 1 year from August 1st, 2020. 4BR's, 2 full BA's and additional spaces/bonus rooms in both finished attic and basement.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
6500 WILSON LN
6500 Wilson Lane, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Vacant - Rent this bright & light filled gorgeous home in an excellent location in Bethesda close to River Road. Walk to Burning Tree Elementary, Pyle Middle, Whitman High and the Landon School. Metro bus & Ride On around the corner.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
6820 WISCONSIN AVENUE
6820 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
939 sqft
Location, location, location!! Furnished with everything you need! Welcome to this beautiful, modern apartment in the heart of Bethesda. With a walk score of 96, it is only steps from restaurants, shops and activities.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! JUST UPDATED, SUNNY and IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo at The Christopher, in downtown Bethesda, close to Bethesda Metro. Show wells - freshly painted, new luxury vinyl plank flooring. One parking space included.
