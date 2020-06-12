/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
430 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
11 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
13 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7500 WOODMONT AVENUE
7500 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
911 sqft
Luxury 2br/2ba with garage parking, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance views! W/D in unit, fireplace, spacious master bedroom & large balcony - best side of the building and perched
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704
4901 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf
Similar Pages
Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethesda 3 BedroomsBethesda Accessible ApartmentsBethesda Apartments under $1,400Bethesda Apartments under $1,600Bethesda Apartments under $1,800
Bethesda Apartments under $2,000Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with GarageBethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethesda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBethesda Apartments with ParkingBethesda Apartments with Pool